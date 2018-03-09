Ian Steinman has sent fans and commentators into a frenzy with an 'unbelievable' move at the World Poker Tour Rolling Thunder Main Event.

Poker player stuns with 'one of the greatest moves of all time'

Playing on the final table at the WPT event on Thursday, Steinman was holding pocket Kings and looked to be in a commanding position when a third King came out in the flop.

Holding three Kings, 99.9 percent of poker players would call, but not Steinman.

The American somehow knew his opponent was holding a better hand, and made the unbelievable decision to fold.

Joe McKeehen was sitting on a 10-jack-queen-king-ace straight - a superior hand to Steinman - prompting McKeehan to push all his chips into the middle.

“That is unbelievable,” one commentator said.

“Devastating card for Ian...It runs out perfectly for Joe and sets a huge trap for Ian.

"That is the worst card in the deck for him.”

The pot was worth 1.41 million as Steinman agonised over the decision whether to call or fold, but he ultimately made the correct one, stunning commentators.

Only two hands could beat Steinman, one of which McKeehan was holding.

But Steinman's gut feeling that he was walking into a trap left everyone watching on in awe.

“This is unreal that he considered getting away from this,” one commentator said.

This is one of the sickest lay downs I've ever seen. Hand from final table of @WPT @TVPokerRoom. Kudos to @IanSteinman for making it. I don't know how he did it, but wow. https://t.co/XU0ASUWYOy — Chad Allan Holloway (@ChadAHolloway) March 8, 2018

Once in a lifetime decision @blur5f6 as 99.9% are not folding here where @IanSteinman did, are you? https://t.co/YRbOHUAm2L https://t.co/36hDqhK6I0 — Matt Savage (@SavagePoker) March 7, 2018

For sure, @IanSteinman is an instant legend in one hand. — Matt Savage (@SavagePoker) March 7, 2018

One of the greatest folds of all time — Ryan Riess (@RyanRiess1) March 7, 2018

I really love this hand. One of those spots where if @IanSteinman was wrong, and @dude904 was bluffing with something like 6h8h, we'd be mocking Ian endlessly. But he was right... So I guess it's the best fold I've ever seen. #poker #wpt https://t.co/FdI6AuOgnO — Dutch Boyd (@DutchBoyd) March 7, 2018

When you're about to strap on the cape and are looking for one last sign from above. Fold of the year by @IanSteinman. #WPTRollingThunder pic.twitter.com/J5PMp66Bw9 — Matt Clark (@MattClarkPoker) March 7, 2018

91% of you said you would *NOT* have folded this hand. So that makes @IanSteinman a legend, right?



Yes! https://t.co/N6eO4jVDv7 pic.twitter.com/jFAyONYQ6b — PokerNews (@PokerNews) March 8, 2018

David Larson went on to win the event, while Steinman was second and McKeehen third.