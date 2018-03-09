Damian McKenzie is tied to the Chiefs until 2021 after agreeing an extension to his New Zealand Rugby contract.

All Black McKenzie tied to Chiefs until 2021

The 22-year-old utility back has earned 12 Test caps for the All Blacks since his debut in October 2016, starting all of last year's Rugby Championship matches at full-back.

Fan-favourite McKenzie has made 52 appearances for the Chiefs and is looking forward to helping the team progress in the coming years.

"It's a really exciting opportunity to have signed on for three more years," he said in a statement.

"My time in the Chiefs jersey has been awesome to date and the support I've been given during my time in Chiefs country has been amazing.

"I've had an awesome opportunity to be able to sign on with New Zealand Rugby and hopefully keep achieving higher honours in the future."

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen said: "Damian is an outstanding young talent and we are delighted that he has recommitted to New Zealand Rugby.

"He had a busy year for us last year, starting in 10 Tests, and came through really well. He grew in stature in his time in the jersey, developing his skillset and his game.

"That experience will put him in good stead for the future and we look forward to watching him develop further over the next few years."