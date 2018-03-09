It's been a good month for Hilary Knight. First, she won Olympic gold with the U.S. Women's National Team in February, and now she is signing with the defending champions of the Canadian Women's Hockey League.

Face of U.S. women's hockey Hilary Knight signs with Montreal in CWHL

The Montreal Canadiennes announced Thursday Knight signed as a free agent.

“Hilary Knight is one of the most talented players in the world, and a champion for female athletes everywhere,” Les Canadiennes’ general manager Meg Hewings said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to welcome Hilary to Montreal, to have her join our all-star roster and play in hockey’s most passionate market. She’s an impact player who will help our organization continue to be a leading, world-class club.”

Knight, 28, was the No. 4 overall pick by the Boston Blades of the CWHL in 2012.

She has made three appearances with the USWNT winning silver medals in 2010 and 2014 along with a gold in 2018. When she made her first start with the team, she was only 20 years old. In four Olympic games this year, she had a goal and an assist.

In her 12-year career with U.S. teams extending back to her junior days, she has tallied 102 goals and 79 assists.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity to get back on the ice and to play in Montreal in front of Fabs fans," Knight said. "It’s always an honor to be able to promote women’s hockey, and my goal is to help Montreal defend their title as Clarkson Cup Champions."

Knight is the third American to sign with the CWHL this season.