Rick Carlisle is sticking up for Mark Cuban.

Rick Carlisle on Mark Cuban allegations: "Ever heard the term fake news?"

The Mavericks coach doesn't believe the sexual assault allegations against the team owner stemming from 2011, saying the accusations are "fake news."

"Very sad," Carlisle said after practice. "And I view that situation as a baseless and journalistically unethical rehashing of a proven non-event. That's what that is. Have you ever heard the term fake news? This is the most insidious form."

A Willamette Week report came out two weeks ago that claimed Cuban made inappropriate contact with her while posing for pictures at a nightclub in Portland. Cuban has denied the allegations, but the NBA has still launched an investigation into the matter.

MORE:

NBA reviewing sexual assault allegations made against Mark Cuban in 2011



Oregon prosecutors opted not to pursue the case, stating "there is no evidence to corroborate the complainant's statement and there is evidence contradicting the claim." The woman who made the allegations also decided not to pursue charges.

The Week's story comes on the heels of a Sports Illustrated story that described a Mavericks front-office organization at that time that was rife with sexual harassment amid a "corrosive workplace culture."