NFL: Marquise Goodwin signs three-year 49ers extension

Marquise Goodwin has signed a three-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers.

Wide receiver Goodwin's new deal is worth $20.3million with $10m guaranteed, according to NFL Media.

The former Olympic long jumper finished 2017 with 56 receptions, 962 yards and two touchdowns. In the final five games of the season – in which Jimmy Garoppolo started at quarterback and the 49ers went 5-0 – he had 29 catches for 384 yards and a TD.

"From the minute Marquise joined our team, he has shown us everything we want to see in a 49er," general manager John Lynch said in a release.

"He leads by example with a tremendous work ethic, a trait that helped him expand his repertoire as a football player and post his most successful season as a pro last year.

"Marquise earned this extension by coming in every day focused on doing his job and, as a result, he made himself and his team-mates better."

Goodwin averaged 17.2 yards per reception last season, the third best in the NFL.