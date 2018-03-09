Former NFL lineman Jonathan Martin was detained last month after posting an unsettling photo on Instagram that led to the temporary closing of Harvard-Westlake High School in Studio City, Calif., which Martin attended.

Ex-NFL lineman Jonathan Martin had loaded gun, knife, axe when detained, report says

According to a report Thursday by TMZ, Martin had a loaded shotgun, a large knife and an axe in his car when police took him into custody Feb. 23.

According to the report, Martin’s girlfriend said his anger and depression had worsened over the last month and he began writing on the walls of his home.

The Instagram post, which came from a private but verified account, included a photo of a gun and bullets and was hashtagged #HarvardWestlake and #MiamiDolphins. Former Dolphins teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey, as well as two other people, were tagged in the post.

Martin was the target of bullying in the Dolphins locker room from 2012-13, largely perpetuated by Incognito and Pouncey. He was also apparently the victim of bullying at Harvard-Westlake, which filed a workplace violence prevention restraining order against Martin last week.

The requested order prohibits Martin from coming closer than 150 yards from the campus of his alma mater.

Martin, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2015, has previously posted on social media that he suffered from depression and attempted to commit suicide.