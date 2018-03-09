News

49ers sign WR Marquise Goodwin to 3-year extension

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The 49ers locked in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo earlier this offseason and have now secured a potential top target, extending wideout Marquise Goodwin's contract for three years.



According to NFL Media, the new deal is worth $20.3 million with $10 million guaranteed.

Goodwin finished 2017 with 56 receptions, 962 yards and two touchdowns. In the final five games of the season — the stretch in which Garoppolo started and the 49ers went 5-0 — Goodwin had 29 catches for 384 yards and a TD.

A former all-world sprinter and long-jumper, Goodwin was third in the NFL last season averaging 17.2 yards per reception.


“From the minute Marquise joined our team, he has shown us everything we want to see in a 49er,” general manager John Lynch said in a release. “He leads by example with a tremendous work ethic, a trait that helped him expand his repertoire as a football player and post his most successful season as a pro last year. Marquise earned this extension by coming in every day focused on doing his job and, as a result, he made himself and his teammates better.”

