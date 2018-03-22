News

2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Relief Pitcher

Welcome to our 2018 fantasy baseball rankings for closer/relief pitcher. They're largely meaningless, but that doesn't mean they won't be fun to look back on at the end of the season and laugh. OK, that's not true -- they're still must-adds to your draft cheat sheet -- but RP, more than any other position, will frustrate you throughout the year. About two-thirds of teams will change their closer at some point -- be it because of injury or poor performance -- so there are plenty of sleepers and busts to go around.

The "Big 3" of Kenley Jansen, Craig Kimbrel, and Aroldis Chapman will all be drafted fairly high, and Roberto Osuna shouldn't be far behind. After those four, things get more complicated. There's still plenty of talented pitchers who could have huge years, but some mixture of inexperience, job security, or injury worries can't be ignored. Just because we rank Ken Giles fifth doesn't mean you should reach for him in the first five rounds. Hitting and starting pitching is still far more important that high in your draft.

Of course, the RP spot isn't just about closers. Middle relievers can carry plenty of value even if they never move into a ninth-inning role, and there are always several "next-in-lines" who are one blown save away from taking over closer duties. You can only stash a few of these guys on draft day, but by staying on top of things throughout the year, you can be ahead of the latest developments and demotions.

The list below is divided between relievers expected to open the season as closers and guys expected to open the season as middle relievers. Several teams, including the Diamondbacks, Cardinals, Angels, Orioles, Rangers, A's, Mets, and White Sox, have unsettled/unstable closer situations, which affects the outlooks of the guys projected to close for them. Players such as Andrew Miller and Dellin Betances will almost certainly have more value than at least half of the "closers" on the list below, but depending on your format, it can be tough to roster guys who aren't getting saves.


6 Cody Allen Indians

Rank Player Team
1 Kenley Jansen Dodgers
2 Craig Kimbrel Red Sox
3 Aroldis Chapman Yankees
4 Roberto Osuna Blue Jays
5 Ken Giles Astros
6 Cody Allen Indians
7 Corey Knebel Brewers
8 Edwin Diaz Mariners
9 Brad Hand Padres
10 Sean Doolittle Nationals
11 Raisel Iglesias Reds
12 Archie Bradley Diamondbacks
13 Felipe Rivero Pirates
14 Wade Davis Rockies
15 Brandon Morrow Cubs
16 Alex Colome Rays
17 Kelvin Herrera Royals
18 Mark Melancon Giants
19 Jeurys Familia Mets
20 Arodys Vizcaino Braves
21 Blake Parker Angels
22 Hector Neris Phillies
23 Fernando Rodney Twins
24 Brad Brach Orioles
25 Joakim Soria White Sox
26 Shane Greene Tigers
27 Luke Gregerson Cardinals
28 Blake Treinen A's
29 Brad Ziegler Marlins
30 Alex Claudio Rangers
31 Andrew Miller Indians
32 Dellin Betances Yankees
33 Chad Green Yankees
34 Brad Peacock Astros
35 Josh Hader Brewers
36 A.J. Minter Braves
37 Carl Edwards Jr. Cubs
38 David Robertson Yankees
39 Cam Bedrosian Angels
40 Brad Boxberger Diamondbacks
41 Keone Kela Rangers
42 Will Harris Astros
43 Kirby Yates Padres
44 Kyle Barraclough Marlins
45 Drew Steckenrider Marlins
46 Tommy Kahnle Yankees
47 A.J. Ramos Mets
48 Darren O'Day Orioles
49 Mychal Givens Orioles
50 Ryan Madson Nationals
51 Chris Devenski Astros
52 Addison Reed Twins
53 Jerry Blevins Mets
54 Tyler Lyons Cardinals
55 Zach Britton Orioles
56 Hunter Strickland Giants
57 Josh Fields Dodgers
58 Pat Neshek Phillies
59 Yoshihisa Hirano Diamondbacks
60 Joe Jimenez Tigers

