NFL free agency: Salary cap space for all 32 teams in 2018

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The NFL salary cap for 2018 reportedly will be set at $177.2 million. That gives all 32 NFL teams a couple weeks to plan for the open market as free agency approaches. Of course, they'll have to save some money for their 2018 NFL Draft picks, too.

The NFL's reported salary cap number for 2018 is up from last year’s mark of 168 million, in case anybody still wonders about the league's current financial situation.

NFL FREE AGENCY:
Top 25 players; best by position

The Browns and Jets easily have the most cap space for 2018 NFL free agency, followed by the Colts and Buccaneers. The Eagles, Dolphins and Chiefs, on the other hand, have work to do in order to get under the salary cap by the March 14 deadline.

Below are the salary cap space figures for all 32 NFL teams ahead of free agency. For more details, including a projection of future salary cap space, head to OverTheCap.com.


Bears $62,546,933

(Note: Salary cap space amounts as of March 6.)


Team Cap space
Browns $108,692,537
Jets $89,259,293
Colts $72,700,202
Buccaneers $69,775,263
49ers $66,290,382
Bears $62,546,933
Texans $62,383,067
Redskins $47,727,317
Vikings $47,630,443
Titans $45,974,068
Rams $38,840,349
Bengals $33,805,793
Saints $30,263,354
Jaguars $29,048,410
Lions $26,660,005
Panthers $26,535,393
Bills $24,267,381
Giants $23,036,234
Broncos $23,021,711
Chargers $22,341,346
Cardinals $20,236,238
Raiders $17,355,013
Packers $15,674,151
Falcons $13,864,422
Patriots $13,127,289
Seahawks $12,609,911
Ravens $8,896,861
Steelers $5,119,024
Cowboys $12,247
Chiefs -$3,289,981
Dolphins -$8,630,165
Eagles -$11,214,390

