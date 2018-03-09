News

Aly Raisman, Serena Williams tweet praise for International Women's Day

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The world's top female athletes on Thursday took to Twitter to celebrate International Women's Day, spreading positivity and sharing stories of perseverence over the course of their careers with the hope of igniting support and resistance to women everywhere.








Other male athletes joined in to pay homage to their female counterparts.





International Women's Day coincides with the International Olympic Committee announcing the launch of an overview of 25 key recommendations from it's Gender Equality Review Project in order to "create an actionable roadmap to work with all of the IOC’s partners and affiliates around the world to advance gender equality within the Olympic Movement and the global sports community" with the hope of enacting change.

The movement comes in the wake of an investigation into the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal that shook USA Gymnastics.

"We are certain that, through the implementation of the 25 IOC Gender Equality Recommendations, we as the Olympic Movement — athletes, officials, commissions, federations and executives — can take real steps to enact effective change together," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement.

"It is not just the right thing to do. It is in the interest of us all — the fans, the families, and every girl and woman who has been able to fully realise her dreams through athletic participation. As the leader of the Olympic Movement, the IOC has an important responsibility to take action when it comes to gender equality — a basic human right of profound importance and a fundamental principle of the Olympic Charter."

