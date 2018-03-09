News

Live updates from Tiger Woods' Round 1 at the Valspar Championship

Tiger Woods continues his preparation for a return to The Masters by competing in the 2018 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) in Palm Harbor, Fla.

The Valspar Championship is a full-field PGA Tour event, with a cut after 36 holes and a $6.5 million purse. Adam Hadwin won the 2017 Valspar Championship at 14-under and pocketed more than $1.1 million.

Woods enters the competition on the back of one of the better performances of his comeback tour at the Honda Classic where he finished tied for 12th on a tough PGA National course. He showed promise in his Valspar pro-am. He hasn't played the course since 1996, but still hit the fairway four of six times off a driver and looked incredibly comfortable chipping from the greenside rough and bunkers, according to observers from Golfweek .

Of course, none of that matters if it doesn't translate to a successful tournament outing. Is Tiger's comeback season for real, or was Honda just a flash in the pan?

TIGER TRACKER: What's next on Tiger Woods' PGA Tour schedule?

Follow Tiger Woods' score in Round 1 with our live Valspar Championship updates and highlights below to answer those questions and more.


Valspar Championship leaderboard


Click here for our live Valspar Championship leaderboard with up-to-date scores and tee times for Tiger and the field.


Live Tiger Woods updates, more from Valspar Championship


We'll keep you updated here on all things Tiger below.

MORE: Tiger Woods' need to 'push' himself led to debut

All times are in Eastern Standard Time .

5:39 p.m.: Woods takes par on the 18th hole and ends his day in a top-10 position.



5:23 p.m.: Tiger hits a birdie at the 17th hole.



5:19 p.m.: And now it's time to exhale.



5:12 p.m.: Whelp, time to panic.



5:11 p.m.: Tiger made par on the 16th, yes. But the way he put himself in the position to do so is incredibly impressive.



4:57 p.m.: Tiger settles for par on the 15th, and is on his way to face "The Snake Pit," the final three holes at Copperhead.

4:45 p.m.: The missed opportunites are beginning to pile up for Tiger.



4:29 p.m.: What was originally believed to be the start of a great streak is just another rendition of Tiger's tournament pattern.



4:09 p.m.: Tiger is still under-par but did not take a step in the right direction with a bogey he had to work for.



3:49 p.m.: Let's check in on Jordan Spe-...oh



3:48 p.m.: Folks, we may have a streak a-brewin'.



3:32 p.m.: The good news is that Tiger is staying consistent between one under par and par. The bad news is that he seems to only be able to stay in this range.




3:17 p.m.: Here are two delayed highlights from Tigers shots earliers today. He currently stands at even par T28 through 9.




3:14 p.m.: Tiger's 9 not as consistent as his 8 and turns in a bogey.



2:59 p.m.: But he does significantly better on 8! Tiger joins one of 30 golfers who are under par today, only three shots off the lead.



2:49 p.m.: Unfortunately Tiger was not able to capitalize on the momentum he built for himself and misses the birdie putt.



2:43 p.m.: Tiger has hit the flagstick!!



2:35 p.m.: While the results have begun to even out, Tiger is at least achieving them with some ease.



2:21 p.m.: Tiger still at par after 5.



2:08 p.m.: Well after his promising start, Tiger is hitting some struggles.



1:57 p.m.: Tiger sinks in the easy putt to avoid a really bad hole and falls to even.

1:55 p.m.: Tiger is unable to capitalize on the strength of his last two holes and will most likely finish four with a bogey.



1:41 p.m.: Tiger's just as surprised as the rest of us his third-hole iron off the tee falls short.



1:24 p.m.: Tiger pars after his approach, and inital putt are a bit off.



1:11 p.m.: Tigre chips it mere inches away from his first hole!



12:50 p.m.: And we're off!



12:41 p.m.: It's almost Tiger time and his outfit choice is...interesting.



11:44 p.m.: The comeback "kid" has arrived.



11:35 p.m.: Phil Mickelson is setting the table for a big Tiger day at Valspar.



Full interview for reference:



More Valspar Championship updates


