Live updates from Tiger Woods' Round 1 at the Valspar Championship

Tiger Woods continues his preparation for a return to The Masters by competing in the 2018 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) in Palm Harbor, Fla.

The Valspar Championship is a full-field PGA Tour event, with a cut after 36 holes and a $6.5 million purse. Adam Hadwin won the 2017 Valspar Championship at 14-under and pocketed more than $1.1 million.

Woods enters the competition on the back of one of the better performances of his comeback tour at the Honda Classic where he finished tied for 12th on a tough PGA National course. He showed promise in his Valspar pro-am. He hasn't played the course since 1996, but still hit the fairway four of six times off a driver and looked incredibly comfortable chipping from the greenside rough and bunkers, according to observers from Golfweek .

Of course, none of that matters if it doesn't translate to a successful tournament outing. Is Tiger's comeback season for real, or was Honda just a flash in the pan?

Follow Tiger Woods' score in Round 1 with our live Valspar Championship updates and highlights below to answer those questions and more.

All times are in Eastern Standard Time .

5:39 p.m.: Woods takes par on the 18th hole and ends his day in a top-10 position.



Tiger takes par at the last. That's a 1-under 70 and he's currently tied for 8th. Progress.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



5:23 p.m.: Tiger hits a birdie at the 17th hole.



Birdie for Tiger at No 17. He's back in red figures and within 3 shots of the lead.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



5:19 p.m.: And now it's time to exhale.



And a perfectly cut iron shot to a few feet at the par-3 17th hole. So, the wrist/hand seems fine.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



5:12 p.m.: Whelp, time to panic.



Tiger did wince as he approached 16th green, but he seems fine now.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



5:11 p.m.: Tiger made par on the 16th, yes. But the way he put himself in the position to do so is incredibly impressive.



Tiger made par on the 16th...from here. pic.twitter.com/rPWMxM2K1S

— Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) March 8, 2018



4:57 p.m.: Tiger settles for par on the 15th, and is on his way to face "The Snake Pit," the final three holes at Copperhead.

4:45 p.m.: The missed opportunites are beginning to pile up for Tiger.



Not his best chip and Tiger will settle for a par at 14. Seems like a missed opportunity.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



4:29 p.m.: What was originally believed to be the start of a great streak is just another rendition of Tiger's tournament pattern.



Par putt never touches the cup. That's a bogey for Tiger, who has played the back nine birdie-birdie-bogey-bogey.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



4:09 p.m.: Tiger is still under-par but did not take a step in the right direction with a bogey he had to work for.



He catches top edge of cup with birdie attempt and has to work for bogey. Back to 1 under.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



3:49 p.m.: Let's check in on Jordan Spe-...oh



Jordan out in 40. Has taken 16 putts, ranks 115th in putting and has made just 22 feet, 10 inches of putts. Ouch.

— Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) March 8, 2018



3:48 p.m.: Folks, we may have a streak a-brewin'.



Believe the kids call that filthy. Our man chips to a couple feet at No. 11. Birdie moves him to within two shots of the lead.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



3:32 p.m.: The good news is that Tiger is staying consistent between one under par and par. The bad news is that he seems to only be able to stay in this range.



Boom. Good look. Good line. Good birdie at No. 10. Back to 1 under.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



3:17 p.m.: Here are two delayed highlights from Tigers shots earliers today. He currently stands at even par T28 through 9.



@TigerWoods makes it look easy on his second birdie of the day. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/3uxLx1hu1H

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 8, 2018



3:14 p.m.: Tiger's 9 not as consistent as his 8 and turns in a bogey.



So this is a little more than 6 feet...more like 10. Putt slides by on the right hand side. Bogey, makes the turn at E.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



2:59 p.m.: But he does significantly better on 8! Tiger joins one of 30 golfers who are under par today, only three shots off the lead.



Birdie try from about 15 feet on 8...BUCKETS.



Back to -1.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



2:49 p.m.: Unfortunately Tiger was not able to capitalize on the momentum he built for himself and misses the birdie putt.



So despite saying that par was never a bad score today, that one sure feels like a disappointment. E through 7. We trudge on.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



2:43 p.m.: Tiger has hit the flagstick!!



FLAGSTICK ALERT!!!



One-hops the approach off the stick, rolls out to about 6 feet. I nearly lost it with that one...

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



2:35 p.m.: While the results have begun to even out, Tiger is at least achieving them with some ease.



Left the birdie putt a couple feet short, but rolls what was left. A stress-free par is never a bad thing on a day like today. E through 6.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



2:21 p.m.: Tiger still at par after 5.



Goes with the bump & run and scoots it a couple feet past. Looks like it'll be a par at 5, and now I've got an extra Ben Franklin to spend at the bar tonight.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



2:08 p.m.: Well after his promising start, Tiger is hitting some struggles.



More disaster. On the face of the bunker in thick rough, behind a tree, standing in the sand. Just totally dead. Has to pitch it out sideways.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



1:57 p.m.: Tiger sinks in the easy putt to avoid a really bad hole and falls to even.

1:55 p.m.: Tiger is unable to capitalize on the strength of his last two holes and will most likely finish four with a bogey.



Chips from there and will have about 4 feet to save bogey here. A bit messy. Less than ideal.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



1:41 p.m.: Tiger's just as surprised as the rest of us his third-hole iron off the tee falls short.



Terrific roll and he thinks it’s going in, but it doesn’t. Was almost walking it it, had putter raised and it didn’t drop. Great roll. Par. Stays 1 under.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



1:24 p.m.: Tiger pars after his approach, and inital putt are a bit off.



So, approach rolled a good 50 feet beyond the hole. He left the first putt 8 feet short. Drains it, center cut. Great par save there. Tremendous.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



1:11 p.m.: Tigre chips it mere inches away from his first hole!

12:50 p.m.: And we're off!



Starting on 1 today, one of the few true birdie holes out here (par 5). Tiger takes driver and rips a power fade right down the middle. Boom.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



12:41 p.m.: It's almost Tiger time and his outfit choice is...interesting.



Outfit report is that he is, in fact, wearing a mock turtleneck. https://t.co/a1MZp9tT8B

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



11:44 p.m.: The comeback "kid" has arrived.



Our man has arrived at Innisbrook. pic.twitter.com/ybvaY3PeKR

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



11:35 p.m.: Phil Mickelson is setting the table for a big Tiger day at Valspar.



"I wouldn't be surprised if he went out and won this weekend to one-up me again." - Phil Mickelson on Tiger Woods. @dpshow

— Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) March 8, 2018



Full interview for reference:



"I wouldn't be surprised if he went out and won this weekend to one-up me again." -Phil Mickelson on @TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/mXLxBC5Thg

— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 8, 2018



