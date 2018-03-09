Stedman Bailey is three years removed from playing in the NFL, but he's ready to make his return.

Former Rams WR Stedman Bailey participates in NFL pro day 3 years after being shot in the head

The former Rams receiver has made tremendous strides recovering from a drive-by incident where he was shot in the head and ended up in critical condition. Many thought his football career would end there, however, he's ready to prove his playings days aren't over yet.

Bailey worked out at Marshall's pro day Wednesday hoping to get the attention of some NFL scouts.



God called the play! I’m just running my route! #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/wLK7sYHd54

— STEDMAN BAILEY SR (@iamSB3) March 7, 2018



“I don’t think the Mountaineers would be happy to see this, but at the same time, those guys and everybody back in Morgantown knows what kind of mission I’m on,” Bailey told the Huntington Herald-Dispatch. “This is the first opportunity for me to show scouts what I’ve got and how I’m feeling. I don’t care about the colors. I’m just here to capitalize on the opportunity.”

The 27-year-old said he had surgery in October to insert a plate into his skull, which "changed the game" for his return. The Herald-Dispatch noted the plate is stronger than a skull bone and will be able to protect him against forceful hits he would take playing in the NFL.

“I never had a doubt in my mind that I’d be able to play again,” Bailey said. “It kind of hurt with reports from doctors that I may not be able to walk or I may have trouble speaking again. Me, just being a positive person that I am, I just waved those reports off like, ‘OK, we’ll see.’ I set it in my mind to show them differently."



Loved having Stedman Bailey at Marshall Pro Day today. Covered him in my former life as a sportswriter. Don't knock the shirt, he said "I don't care about the colors; I care about the opportunity." Bailey wants to do WVU's Pro Day, too, if he's unsigned. pic.twitter.com/G2OUmHjgaf

— Chuck McGill (@chuckmcgill) March 7, 2018



Bailey has spent time working with the coaching staffs of both the Rams and his alma mater of West Virginia, but he's hoping for another chance to make it on an NFL team so that he can finish his career on his terms.