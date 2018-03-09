News

Live updates from Tiger Woods' Round 1 at the Valspar Championship

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Tiger Woods continues his preparation for a return to The Masters by competing in the 2018 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) in Palm Harbor, Fla.

The Valspar Championship is a full-field PGA Tour event, with a cut after 36 holes and a $6.5 million purse. Adam Hadwin won the 2017 Valspar Championship at 14-under and pocketed more than $1.1 million.

Woods enters the competition on the back of one of the better performances of his comeback tour at the Honda Classic where he finished tied for 12th on a tough PGA National course. He showed promise in his Valspar pro-am. He hasn't played the course since 1996, but still hit the fairway four of six times off a driver and looked incredibly comfortable chipping from the greenside rough and bunkers, according to observers from Golfweek.

Of course, none of that matters if it doesn't translate to a successful tournament outing. Is Tiger's comeback season for real, or was Honda just a flash in the pan?

Follow Tiger Woods' score in Round 1 with our live Valspar Championship updates and highlights below to answer those questions and more.


Valspar Championship leaderboard


Click here for our live Valspar Championship leaderboard with up-to-date scores and tee times for Tiger and the field.


Live Tiger Woods updates, more from Valspar Championship


We'll keep you updated here on all things Tiger below.

All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

1:24 p.m.: Tiger pars after his approach, and inital putt are a bit off.



1:11 p.m.: Tigre chips it mere inches away from his first hole!



12:50 p.m.: And we're off!



12:41 p.m.: It's almost Tiger time and his outfit choice is...interesting.



11:44 p.m.: The comeback "kid" has arrived.



11:35 p.m.: Phil Mickelson is setting the table for a big Tiger day at Valspar.



Full interview for reference:



