Live updates from Tiger Woods' Round 1 at the Valspar Championship

Tiger Woods continues his preparation for a return to The Masters by competing in the 2018 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) in Palm Harbor, Fla.
The Valspar Championship is a full-field PGA Tour event, with a cut after 36 holes and a $6.5 million purse. Adam Hadwin won the 2017 Valspar Championship at 14-under and pocketed more than $1.1 million.
Woods enters the competition on the back of one of the better performances of his comeback tour at the Honda Classic where he finished tied for 12th on a tough PGA National course. He showed promise in his Valspar pro-am. He hasn't played the course since 1996, but still hit the fairway four of six times off a driver and looked incredibly comfortable chipping from the greenside rough and bunkers, according to observers from Golfweek.
MORE: Watch the Valspar Championship on fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Of course, none of that matters if it doesn't translate to a successful tournament outing. Is Tiger's comeback season for real, or was Honda just a flash in the pan?
TIGER TRACKER: What's next on Tiger Woods' PGA Tour schedule?
Follow Tiger Woods' score in Round 1 with our live Valspar Championship updates and highlights below to answer those questions and more.
Valspar Championship leaderboard
Click here for our live Valspar Championship leaderboard with up-to-date scores and tee times for Tiger and the field.
Live Tiger Woods updates, more from Valspar Championship
We'll keep you updated here on all things Tiger below.
MORE: Tiger Woods' need to 'push' himself led to debut
All times are in Eastern Standard Time.
1:24 p.m.: Tiger pars after his approach, and inital putt are a bit off.
So, approach rolled a good 50 feet beyond the hole. He left the first putt 8 feet short. Drains it, center cut. Great par save there. Tremendous.
— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018
1:11 p.m.: Tigre chips it mere inches away from his first hole!
INCHES.
Tap-in birdie for @TigerWoods on his first hole of @ValsparChamp.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/fOFTW8hCNI
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 8, 2018
12:50 p.m.: And we're off!
Starting on 1 today, one of the few true birdie holes out here (par 5). Tiger takes driver and rips a power fade right down the middle. Boom.
— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018
12:41 p.m.: It's almost Tiger time and his outfit choice is...interesting.
Outfit report is that he is, in fact, wearing a mock turtleneck. https://t.co/a1MZp9tT8B
— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018
11:44 p.m.: The comeback "kid" has arrived.
Our man has arrived at Innisbrook. pic.twitter.com/ybvaY3PeKR
— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018
11:35 p.m.: Phil Mickelson is setting the table for a big Tiger day at Valspar.
"I wouldn't be surprised if he went out and won this weekend to one-up me again." - Phil Mickelson on Tiger Woods. @dpshow
— Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) March 8, 2018
Full interview for reference:
"I wouldn't be surprised if he went out and won this weekend to one-up me again." -Phil Mickelson on @TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/mXLxBC5Thg
— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 8, 2018