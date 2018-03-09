Tiger Woods continues his preparation for a return to The Masters by competing in the 2018 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Live updates from Tiger Woods' Round 1 at the Valspar Championship

The Valspar Championship is a full-field PGA Tour event, with a cut after 36 holes and a $6.5 million purse. Adam Hadwin won the 2017 Valspar Championship at 14-under and pocketed more than $1.1 million.

Woods enters the competition on the back of one of the better performances of his comeback tour at the Honda Classic where he finished tied for 12th on a tough PGA National course. He showed promise in his Valspar pro-am. He hasn't played the course since 1996, but still hit the fairway four of six times off a driver and looked incredibly comfortable chipping from the greenside rough and bunkers, according to observers from Golfweek.

Of course, none of that matters if it doesn't translate to a successful tournament outing. Is Tiger's comeback season for real, or was Honda just a flash in the pan?

Follow Tiger Woods' score in Round 1 with our live Valspar Championship updates and highlights below to answer those questions and more.

All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

1:24 p.m.: Tiger pars after his approach, and inital putt are a bit off.



So, approach rolled a good 50 feet beyond the hole. He left the first putt 8 feet short. Drains it, center cut. Great par save there. Tremendous.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



1:11 p.m.: Tigre chips it mere inches away from his first hole!

12:50 p.m.: And we're off!



Starting on 1 today, one of the few true birdie holes out here (par 5). Tiger takes driver and rips a power fade right down the middle. Boom.

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



12:41 p.m.: It's almost Tiger time and his outfit choice is...interesting.



Outfit report is that he is, in fact, wearing a mock turtleneck. https://t.co/a1MZp9tT8B

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



11:44 p.m.: The comeback "kid" has arrived.



Our man has arrived at Innisbrook. pic.twitter.com/ybvaY3PeKR

— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) March 8, 2018



11:35 p.m.: Phil Mickelson is setting the table for a big Tiger day at Valspar.



"I wouldn't be surprised if he went out and won this weekend to one-up me again." - Phil Mickelson on Tiger Woods. @dpshow

— Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) March 8, 2018



Full interview for reference:



"I wouldn't be surprised if he went out and won this weekend to one-up me again." -Phil Mickelson on @TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/mXLxBC5Thg

— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 8, 2018



