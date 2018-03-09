Jones-Goodell settlement means NFL owners can focus on common enemy — the players

Jerry Jones and Roger Goodell needed to squash their beef, so they did. Now they're free to focus on a bigger, longer-term, higher-priority beef, one in which they share an interest.

The players.

The NFL commissioner and the league's most powerful, influential owner settled their differences, financial and otherwise, it was announced Wednesday. After all the clashing of the last several months over the Ezekiel Elliott investigation and over Goodell's contract extension, the two sides appear to have figured out a way to extract a fine out of the Cowboys owner and to make it sound like less of a fine, and for less of the obvious reason: for going rogue against the league, the other owners and Goodell.

In the end, the conflict was recognized to be counterproductive. Since all the teams agreed on the rules, Jones could only object so much to how the rules were applied to Elliott. He was not going to sell a big enough group of his colleagues into taking his side. The Patriots and Robert Kraft went through a similar recognition and reconciliation over the Tom Brady case. There was nothing else for Jones to get out of this ploy.

It was time to wrap it up and get closure.

It was also time to concentrate on the real enemy, although the league and owners would never label them as such in public.

In the bigger picture, we’re now a year closer to the end of the collective bargaining agreement, and as usual, the owners don’t need internal bickering when that energy could be directed toward keeping a collective foot on the necks of the players and their union. The irony of the whole Jones-Goodell scrap is that the actual loser was Elliott — not so much in terms of what he was accused of doing to get a six-game suspension, but in terms of the disciplinary process, handled in questionable manner for the umpteenth time by the league.

Jones and the Cowboys suffered that loss on the field, but they won in the boardroom and, as usual, the negotiating table.

The league still does what it wants, when it wants and to whom it wants. Keeping up with the examples is constant busy work. In the past week, for instance, reports trickled out that the owners intended to keep making players pay the ultimate price for protesting at games the last two seasons.

The Texans (and owner Bob “Inmates Running the Prison” McNair), according to the Houston Chronicle, are not interested in signing free agents who have protested during the national anthem. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, perpetually portrayed as one of the “enlightened” owners, told an audience in New York that he intended to make his players stand for the anthem this year, then tried to clarify his comments (not very convincingly).

And on Tuesday, the Seahawks, another franchise seeming to get it on the topic of player activism and freedom of expression, were reported to be putting Michael Bennett on the market to make their locker room “quieter." NFL Network got into the clarification business the next day, too, saying it was not a reference to Bennett’s activities.

After-the-fact backpedaling notwithstanding, if all this subtle and un-subtle messaging going on sounds familiar, it should. Free agency begins next week — and at this same time a year ago, the same messages, almost verbatim, went out about Kaepernick as he was about to hit the market. Kaepernick, of course, has not played a game since, and has barely gotten a sniff of interest.

And of the scant interest, another report this week, from TMZ, claimed that the Ravens were warned last summer by a "high-ranking U.S. military official" to consider whether signing Kaepernick fit the team's values.

Finally, it should not be dismissed that late last month, when the Chiefs traded Marcus Peters to the Rams, his protests during the anthem were raised in at least one corner as a potential factor, among others concerning his divisive locker-room presence.

Now, as Jones and Goodell get back on good terms, comes yet another report, in the Washington Post, that team owners at their meeting in Orlando later this month will discuss ways to resolve the issue of protests during the anthem.

The fact that owners still view players’ freedom of expression as an urgent problem to be solved gives a lot of credence to the other reports that keep getting rephrased.

If there are owners who are not bothered by this, they haven’t been as obvious about it as their peers. More "quiet," to borrow a phrase.

They all seem to be on the same page against the same opposition. Jerry Jones is on it now, too. That's all that ever truly mattered.