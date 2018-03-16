March Madness 2018: Printable NCAA Tournament bracket

MARCH MADNESS LIVE: Scores, updates from Thursday's NCAA Tournament games
The 2018 NCAA Tournament is finally upon us.
You can't do March Madness right without a bracket. Fortunately, you've come to the right place. Sporting News has you covered with a 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket in printable, PDF form.
The festivities begin with the First Four on March 13 in Dayton, Ohio, and conclude with the Final Four and championship on March 31 and April 2, respectively, in San Antonio.
2018 NCAA Tournament schedule
|ROUND
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Selection Sunday
|N/A
|March 11
|First Four
|Dayton, Ohio
|March 13-14
|First/Second Round
|Pittsburgh
|March 15 & 17
|First/Second Round
|Wichita, Kan.
|March 15 & 17
|First/Second Round
|Dallas
|March 15 & 17
|First/Second Round
|Boise, Idaho
|March 15 & 17
|First/Second Round
|Charlotte, N.C.
|March 16 & 18
|First/Second Round
|Detroit
|March 16 & 18
|First/Second Round
|Nashville, Tenn.
|March 16 & 18
|First/Second Round
|San Diego
|March 16 & 18
|Sweet 16 West
|Los Angeles
|March 22
|Sweet 16 South
|Atlanta
|March 22
|Sweet 16 Midwest
|Omaha, Neb.
|March 23
|Sweet 16 East
|Boston
|March 23
|Elite Eight West
|Los Angeles
|March 24
|Elite Eight South
|Atlanta
|March 24
|Elite Eight Midwest
|Omaha, Neb.
|March 25
|Elite Eight East
|Boston
|March 25
|Final Four
|San Antonio
|March 31
|NCAA championship
|San Antonio
|April 2