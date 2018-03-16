News

Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
March Madness 2018: Printable NCAA Tournament bracket

MARCH MADNESS LIVE: Scores, updates from Thursday's NCAA Tournament games

March Madness 2018: Printable NCAA Tournament bracket

The 2018 NCAA Tournament is finally upon us.

You can't do March Madness right without a bracket. Fortunately, you've come to the right place. Sporting News has you covered with a 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket in printable, PDF form.

NCAA BRACKET BREAKDOWNS: East | South | Midwest | West

The festivities begin with the First Four on March 13 in Dayton, Ohio, and conclude with the Final Four and championship on March 31 and April 2, respectively, in San Antonio.


Printable NCAA bracket


Download a printable NCAA Tournament bracket (PDF) above.

Boom.

There you have it, a fresh, March Madness bracket for your office pool pure and undefiled private, personal enjoyment. Let the NCAA Tournament games begin.


NCAA Tournament Bracket Predictor



2018 NCAA Tournament schedule



ROUND LOCATION DATE
Selection Sunday N/A March 11
First Four Dayton, Ohio March 13-14
First/Second Round Pittsburgh March 15 & 17
First/Second Round Wichita, Kan. March 15 & 17
First/Second Round Dallas March 15 & 17
First/Second Round Boise, Idaho March 15 & 17
First/Second Round Charlotte, N.C. March 16 & 18
First/Second Round Detroit March 16 & 18
First/Second Round Nashville, Tenn. March 16 & 18
First/Second Round San Diego March 16 & 18
Sweet 16 West Los Angeles March 22
Sweet 16 South Atlanta March 22
Sweet 16 Midwest Omaha, Neb. March 23
Sweet 16 East Boston March 23
Elite Eight West Los Angeles March 24
Elite Eight South Atlanta March 24
Elite Eight Midwest Omaha, Neb. March 25
Elite Eight East Boston March 25
Final Four San Antonio March 31
NCAA championship San Antonio April 2

