The NFL is looking into "completely inappropriate" questions put to LSU running back Derrius Guice during the NFL Scouting Combine.

NFL labels questions about Guice's sexual orientation 'completely inappropriate'

Guice, widely considered one of the top running backs in the draft, recently revealed he had been questioned about his sexuality and had inflammatory statements about his mother put to him last week in Indianapolis.

"Some people really try to get in your head, man, and really just test your reaction and see what your reaction is going to be," Guice told SiriusXM NFL Radio.

"I'd go in one room and a team would ask me, 'Do I like men?' just to see my reaction.

"They'd try to bring up one of my family members or somebody and tell me, 'Hey, man, I heard your mom sells herself. How do you feel about that?' Just random stuff like that, man, to see how you respond."

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said on Thursday the questions posed to Guice are "completely inappropriate and wholly contrary to league workplace policies".

"The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all employees in a manner that is consistent with our commitment to diversity and inclusion, state and federal laws and the CBA [Collective Bargaining Agreement]. We are looking into the matter," McCarthy added.

"The league annually reminds clubs of these workplace policies that prohibit personnel from seeking information concerning a player's sexual orientation."