NBA: Derrick Rose lands with Minnesota Timberwolves

Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose has signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves, reuniting with head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Derrick Rose lands with Minnesota Timberwolves

Point guard Rose was available after being waived by the Utah Jazz, where he was sent by the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a three-team trade involving the Sacramento Kings in February.

Because the 29-year-old cleared waivers prior to the March 1 deadline, he will be able to suit up for the Timberwolves if they make the playoffs, having reportedly agreed a deal until the end of the season.

Rose will likely be the backup to Jeff Teague and will help fill in the gap left by Jimmy Butler, who is out with a torn meniscus.

He has only played 16 times this season due to an ankle injury and has averaged just 9.8 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Rose worked under Thibodeau in his 2010-11 MVP season, when the Chicago Bulls reached the Eastern Conference Finals.