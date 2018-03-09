Is Jonathan Stewart honing in on a new home?

NFL free agency rumors: Jonathan Stewart visiting Seahawks

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Seahawks are hosting the veteran running back Thursday.

The report noted that Seattle is "looking at all options to get that ground game going" after trading defensive end Michael Bennett. There are also reports that cornerback Richard Sherman has bid his teammates farewell.

The move makes sense considering Stewart is a Seattle native and eloped with longtime girlfriend Natalie Hills in a ceremony there in November.

Stewart, who turns 31 this month, was selected by the Panthers in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft and spent the first 10 seasons of his career with Carolina until he was released last month. He had one year remaining on his contract with a salary cap figure of $5.2 million.

Stewart leaves as Carolina's all-time leader in carries (1,699) and rushing yards (7,318). He also ranks second in rushing scores (51), 100-yard rushing games (16) and multi-rushing touchdown games (9).