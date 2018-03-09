Former LSU running back Derrius Guice is the latest NFL prospect to be peppered with odd, cringeworthy questions at the NFL Scouting Combine.

NFL calls questions about Derrius Guice's sexual orientation 'completely inappropriate'

Now the NFL is office is getting involved.

"Some people really try to get in your head, man, and really just test your reaction and see what your reaction is going to be,” Guice said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I’d go in one room and a team would ask me, ‘Do I like men?' just to see my reaction. They'd try to bring up one of my family members or somebody and tell me, ‘Hey, man, I heard your mom sells herself. How do you feel about that?' Just random stuff like that, man, to see how you respond."

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Thursday the questions posed to Guice are “completely inappropriate and wholly contrary to league workplace policies.”

"The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all employees in a manner that is consistent with our commitment to diversity and inclusion, state and federal laws and the CBA. We are looking into the matter,” McCarthy said (via NFL.com). “The league annually reminds clubs of these workplace policies that prohibit personnel from seeking information concerning a player's sexual orientation.”

Guice is largely considered one of the top running backs in the draft and will likely be taken in the first two rounds.