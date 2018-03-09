Cricket: Vitori gets third international bowling ban

Zimbabwe's Brian Vitori has been handed a third ban from international bowling due to an illegal action.

The left-armer was first suspended from January until June in 2016, before being prohibited from bowling for 12 months in December of that year.

Vitori returned this January but was reported by match officials following Zimbabwe's 116-run victory over Nepal at the World Cup Qualifier on Sunday.

Video footage of the 28-year-old's spells in the next match against Afghanistan were provided to a panel of two ICC human movement specialists, who deemed his action to be illegal.

"Vitori's suspension shall remain in place until such time he submits to an assessment of his bowling action at an ICC approved testing centre and the assessment concludes that his bowling action is legal," an ICC statement read.

"Meanwhile, the event technical committee of the World Cup Qualifier has allowed the Zimbabwe cricket team to replace Vitori with Richard Ngarava."