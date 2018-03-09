Golf: Larrazabal in contention despite alarm clock failure

Pablo Larrazabal will need a new alarm clock after a hectic first day at the Indian Open, but there was nothing wrong with his game as he finished the opening round two shots off the lead set by Emiliano Grillo, who equalled the course record.





Larrazabal had a frantic start to the competition as the alarm on his phone failed to sound, leading to the Spaniard nearly missing his tee time at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

You snooze, you don't lose? - Larrazabal in contention despite alarm clock failure

A timely wake-up call from a European Tour official saw Larrazabal wake up only 38 minutes before he was due to tee off, with a "10-second shower" and a "wild" car journey to the course helping him make it in the nick of time.

"I think the courtesy car made a world record from the hotel to the golf course in a couple of minutes, a ride that can take 10 or 15 minutes. It was really wild," Larrazabal said.

But he was able to recover his composure to shoot a five-under 67, carding nine birdies, two bogeys and a double in a frenetic round in keeping with his day.

Four players joined Larrazabal on five under, with Paul Peterson, Matteo Manassero, Adrien Saddier and Keith Horne all two shots behind Grillo.

"You have no idea how difficult the course is," Grillo said. "I had to play almost perfect golf to shoot a seven under.

"I think anywhere else it would have been close to a 59 or something. It was definitely a magnificent round of golf."

Bad light prevented some in the field from finishing their opening round, with play due to be resumed at 07.00 (local time) on Tuesday.