NBA free agency: Derrick Rose lands with Timberwolves for rest of season

Derrick Rose has a new NBA team.

NBA free agency rumors: Derrick Rose lands with Timberwolves for rest of season

The point guard will sign with the Timberwolves for the rest of the season, the team announced Thursday.

The Cavaliers sent Rose to the Jazz in their blockbuster trade Feb. 8, but he was waived just two days later. Since then, Rose hasn't been part of a team.

Because Rose cleared waivers prior to the March 1 deadline, he will be able to suit up for the Timberwolves if they make the playoffs.

He will likely be the backup to Jeff Teague and will help fill in the gap left by Jimmy Butler, who is out with a torn meniscus.

Rose, 29, has only played in 16 games this season due to an ankle injury and has averaged just 9.8 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.