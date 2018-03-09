NBA: LeBron James laughs off recruiting pitch from NFL's Steelers

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James laughed off attempts from Pittsburgh Steelers players to get him to swap the NBA for the NFL.

LeBron James laughs off recruiting pitch from Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back Le'Veon Bell have been lobbying for James to join Pittsburgh via social media since last month.

The 14-time All-Star is expected to test the free-agent market this offseason, but a change of sports does not appear to be on the cards.

READ MORE: Russell Wilson gets chance to bat in Yankees spring training game

READ MORE: One-handed Griffin sprints stunning 40-yard-dash at Combine

READ MORE: One-handed linebacker Griffin wows Combine

"No, I'm fine. I'm fine with my sport I've got," James said when asked if there was interest.

"It's pretty funny, though. I've seen some of the edits that they had of me in the Steelers uniform, but I like tank tops and shorts, I'm sorry.

"I've tried the shoulder pads, and it was fun while it lasted, but I'm a tank top and shorts guy."

James played wide receiver for St Vincent-St Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, and was even recruited by some Division I programs, including Notre Dame.

Still, his potential search for a new team will be limited to the NBA.