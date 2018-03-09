Formula One: Red Bull and Ricciardo agree contract 'deadline'

Red Bull and Daniel Ricciardo have agreed to a deadline for a decision on whether the Australian will remain with the team beyond the 2018 Formula One season, according to Helmut Marko.

Ricciardo's deal with Red Bull is up at the end of the campaign, when a seat at the sport's dominant team Mercedes could open up if Valtteri Bottas is not retained.

The 28-year-old has twice finished third in the drivers' standings, accumulating the most points outside of Mercedes duo Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton in 2014 and 2016.

It seems neither Red Bull nor Ricciardo want the situation to drag on too long, with the two parties agreeing on a timeframe for discussions.

"We agreed with him a deadline," Red Bull consultant Marko told Sky Sports News.

"So as soon as this deadline is over we'll tell you if it's yes or no."

Ricciardo last week revealed there had been no movement during the off-season and he was not expecting talks over a renewal to begin in earnest until April.

"Nothing has really developed since the end of the season. I switched off from F1," he said.

"I think realistically around April things will start to be spoken. After a few races, hopefully I win the first few and I can have a powerful say in what I do."