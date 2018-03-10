Kevin Stallings' miserable tenure as Pittsburgh's coach is over.

Kevin Stallings out as Pittsburgh coach after winless ACC campaign

The school announced Thursday morning that Stallings will not return for a third season after failing to lead the Panthers to a win against ACC competition this year.

Pitt went 8-24 this season, losing all 18 league games during the regular season before bowing out in the first round of the conference tournament Tuesday.

"I want to express my appreciation to Coach Stallings for his commitment to our program," athletic director Heather Lyke said in a release. "In moving forward, we have tremendous expectations for our men's basketball program at Pitt and I believe we can achieve great things within the Atlantic Coast Conference and nationally. A national search for the next Pitt head coach will begin immediately."

Stallings was an unpopular hire from the very beginning, coming over from Vanderbilt following the 2016 season after the Commodores' first NCAA appearance in four years. He went 16-17 last season — Pittsburgh's first losing season in 11 years — and attendance plummeted along with the Panthers' record.

It appears Pitt will be the end of the road for the 57-year-old coach. Pittsburgh Sports Now reported Friday that Stallings plans to retire.