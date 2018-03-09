Captain Jason Holder's unbeaten 99 carried West Indies to a comfortable six-wicket win over Papua New Guinea at the World Cup Qualifier on Thursday.

Cricket: Brathwaite and Holder star in comfortable Windies qualifying win

Having already seen off the United Arab Emirates, Carlos Brathwaite's superb work with the ball (5-27) set up the Windies for a second consecutive victory in Group A and, after a brief wobble, Holder was on hand to guide his team through a simple run chase.

West Indies saw openers Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer both depart for eight inside the opening three overs, before Marlon Samuel (24) and Jason Mohammed (0) were also dismissed to leave them 58-4.

Holder and Shai Hope (49 not out) ensured there would be no upset, though, the pair sharing an unbeaten 143-run stand to make it two wins from two.

The skipper's heroics with the bat came after Brathwaite had shone with the ball, wrapping up an impressive five-for as he ripped through the Papua New Guinea order.

After electing to bat, Papua New Guinea paid the price for losing wickets in quick succession after Vani Morea's first-over departure.

Tony Ura (37) and captain Assad Vala (57) showed some fight, while Mahuru Dai and Norman Vanua (both 35) kept them competitive as others failed around them.

Brathwaite cleaned up Jack Vare and Chad Soper in the 39th over to complete his five-wicket haul, with Kesrick Williams finishing Papua New Guinea off for 200, a total that was never enough.