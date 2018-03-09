Wenger, Ferguson and the 10 longest-serving Premier League managers of all-time

Jim Smith led Derby County to promotion to the Premier League in the 1995-96 season and kept them there throughout his entire 1877 days at the helm, securing two top-half finishes in the club's first three years in the top division. He resigned at the beginning of the 01-02 season in which Derby were later relegated.

While manager at Charlton, Alan Curbishley led the club to the Premier League twice - first in 1998 and then again in 2000. Curbishley's exit from the club coincided with their relegation in the 05/06 season, with Charlton having failed to return to the Premier League since.



10

Arsene Wenger | Arsenal | October 1996 - Present



Arsene Wenger is currently the longest serving manager in the Premier League, racking up over 7,800 days with Arsenal. During his 21 years at the club, fans have seen league success in the late 1990s and early 2000s, including the renowned Invincibles team in 2004.

As well as winning numerous FA Cups and domestic trophies and competing on the continent, Wenger has attracted criticism of late - including the well-known #WengerOut campaign - but after extending his contract for two years at the beginning of the 2017-18 season it looks like Frenhcman's record won't be beaten any time soon.