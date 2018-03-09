Gokulam Kerala welcome Mohun Bagan for an I-League clash at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Thursday afternoon.

Game Gokulam Kerala v Mohun Bagan Date Thursday, March 8 Time 3:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

I-League 2017-18 LIVE: Gokulam Kerala v Mohun Bagan

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD. However, this match may only have a live stream available.

India TV channels Online streams NA Hotstar/JioTV

TEAM NEWS

GOKULAM KERALA:

Injured: None

Suspended: Emmanuel Chigozie

Key Players: Arjun Jayaraj, Henry Kisekka



MOHUN BAGAN:

Injured: Ricky Lallawmawma

Suspended: None

Key Players: Aser Dipanda, Akram Moghrabi



TITLE RACE SCENARIO

Mohun Bagan (30) have slowly but surely kept themselves in the title race that will go down to the wire on Thursday. But to win the title, they must register a win over Gokulam Kerala.

Besides winning, Bagan will need Minerva Punjab (32) to lose against Churchill Brothers and East Bengal (30) to prevent NEROCA FC (31) from taking full points. However, if all the three teams who can possibly finish on 33 points end up on that figure then Mohun Bagan will lift their second I-league trophy.

GAME PREVIEW

With immunity from relegation, Gokulam Kerala (20) have nothing at stake other than the sixth spot which would provide them a direct entry into the Super Cup at the cost of Shillong Lajong (22), instead of having to partake in the play-offs.

It was the none other than the side from Kerala that kept the title race exciting when they defeated the likes of Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Minerva Punjab one after the other last month. The Gokulam Group-promoted team have dropped points against Churchill Brothers (1-1) and Aizawl FC (3-1 loss) coming into this tie.

Emmanuel Chigozie will be suspended as a result of the Nigerian picking his fifth booking in the last match. Shinu S is hence most likely to partner Daniel Addo at the heart of Kerala's defence. In the attack, Mahmood Alajmi or Salman K could be paired with Henry Kisekka up front.

The only concern of sorts would be the fact that two of the three goals scored by Aizawl in Kerala's last game were a result of goalkeeper Bilal Khan's errors. In fact, even the equaliser against Churchill Brothers was conceded in a similar manner.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, kept themselves in the reckoning for their second I-League when they defeated Churchill Brothers 2-1 in Goa. Before that too, they kept the victories coming (beat NEROCA FC and Indian Arrows 3-2 and 2-0 respectively) after last suffering a defeat at the hands of Gokulam Kerala.

Sankarlal Chakraborty took over the reins at the club from Sanjoy Sen and has had mixed results. But the team find themselves with a chance of winning the title.

Ricky Lallawmawma has not traveled to Kerala which would result in Gurjinder Kumar continuing at the left back position while Kinshuk Debnath has also rediscovered his form to keep his place in front of the agile Shilton Paul in between the sticks.

Up front, Aser Dipanda will be looking to increase on his tally of 12 goals, and with Chencho Gyeltshen (7), Dudu Omagbemi (7), Katsumi Yusa (6) and Felix Chidi Odli (6) needing a lot of ground to cover, it is unlikely that anybody else will prevent the Cameroonian from grabbing the Golden Boot award.

With 4 goals from 8 appearances and successively scoring in the last three games, Lebanese forward Akram Moghrabi has shared the goalscoring responsibilities after joining the club in January. Cameron Watson and Yuta Kinowaki would orchestrate the midfield with Nikhil Kadam and Azharuddin Mallick providing support on the wings.

Chakraborty lost the last editions of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) to East Bengal on account of a lower goal difference. Can Bagan get the better of their arch-rivals this time or will Kerala once again spoil the party for Maroon and Greens?