Everton are hoping home comfort can help them on the way to three points on Saturday as they welcome Brighton to Goodison Park.

Everton Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Brighton & Hove Albion

The Toffees suffered away losses to Watford and Burnley in their most recent games of a dismal run that stretches back to the end of 2017, but Sam Allardyce's men have found more luck at home on the road recently.

The seven points they have collected this year have come at home, and with Brighton in excellent touch in the build up to their visit to Merseyside, the advantage of playing in their own stadium may be pivotal for Everton.

Albion, who have won five and drawn two of their last seven games, are ahead of Everton in the league on goal difference and could further establish themselves in the top half with a win.

James McCarthy and Eliaquim Mangala are both out for the rest of the season while Maarten Stekelenburg is expected to be absent until the end of the month.

More immediately, however, Phil Jagielka, Ramiro Funes Mori and Leighton Baines are said to be at full fitness.

Ashley Williams is serving the first of his three-game ban after his sending off against Burnley and will be out until they host Liverpool on April 8.

Everton potential starting line-up

Mason Holgate is primed to replace the suspended Ashley Williams in the centre of defence alongside Michael Keane.

The Toffees back line may need a bit of a shuffle given they have not kept a clean sheet in 2018, and Sam Allardyce has the chance to welcome Leighton Baines back from injury.

The left-back returned to the squad for last week's loss to Burnley but spent the 90 minutes on the bench, so he could be given a first appearance since November on Saturday.

Wayne Rooney could return to the starting XI after coming off the bench last week, meaning one of Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss out.

Brighton team news

Steve Sidwell has not made an appearance for Brighton this season and is still out injured for this game.

Ezequiel Schelotto is a doubt for the trip to Goodison Park after picking up an injury in last week's win over Arsenal.

Best Opta match facts



Everton have lost only one of their nine previous league meetings with Brighton (W4 D4), with that loss coming away in February 1982.

After picking up 10 points from a possible 12 in Sam Allardyce’s first four games in charge (W3 D1 L0), the Toffees have earned just nine from the last 33 available (W2 D3 L6).

However, Everton have lost just one of their nine home league games since Ronald Koeman’s departure (W6 D2), a 0-2 loss against Manchester United in January.

Brighton are unbeaten in five Premier League games (W3 D2) and have won back-to- back games in the competition for the first time, though both of those have been at home.

Glenn Murray has scored five goals in his last five Premier League games for Brighton. Only Sergio Aguero (9) and Mohamed Salah (7) have scored more Premier League goals than Murray in 2018 so far

(6).





TV channel & kick-off time

Kick off is 15:00 GMT (10:00 ET) on Saturday, March 10, and will not be shown live in the United Kingdom.