Carson Wentz, other Eagles welcome Michael Bennett to Philadelphia

Sporting News
Sporting News /

While the Seahawks lost a strong defensive end, the Eagles are excited to have Michael Bennett on their team.

Seattle traded Bennett and a seventh-round pick to Philadelphia for wide receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick, according to a report from ESPN.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was among Bennett's new teammates that were quick to welcome him to Philadelphia. Wentz wrote on Twitter that he's excited to have Bennett, but that he's happy he doesn't have to play against their defensive line since they're going to be "nasty."



Wentz wasn't the only one to weigh in on the addition to their team. Several Philadelphia players wrote welcoming messages on Twitter, including Zach Ertz.








Bennett seemed pretty exited himself posting a photo of him in an Eagles jersey, but he also took the opportunity to thank Seattle.




MORE:
Seahawks deal Michael Bennett to Eagles, DE confirms

