While the Seahawks lost a strong defensive end, the Eagles are excited to have Michael Bennett on their team.

Carson Wentz, other Eagles welcome Michael Bennett to Philadelphia

Seattle traded Bennett and a seventh-round pick to Philadelphia for wide receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick, according to a report from ESPN.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was among Bennett's new teammates that were quick to welcome him to Philadelphia. Wentz wrote on Twitter that he's excited to have Bennett, but that he's happy he doesn't have to play against their defensive line since they're going to be "nasty."



Gonna miss playing with my man @Mojomdj ... keep grinding man and keep believin’!



At the same time, welcome to the squad @mosesbread72 ! Excited to have you!



Also, I’m VERY glad I don’t have to play our D-Line #nasty

Wentz wasn't the only one to weigh in on the addition to their team. Several Philadelphia players wrote welcoming messages on Twitter, including Zach Ertz.



Played with @mosesbread72 in Seattle and all I gotta say is, get ready for some more fun Bird Gang! Welcome bro! #FlyEaglesFly

YESSIR!!!! Welcome to the squad @mosesbread72

@mosesbread72 All I can say is welcome to the Gang❗️

Bennett seemed pretty exited himself posting a photo of him in an Eagles jersey, but he also took the opportunity to thank Seattle.



free meek mill pic.twitter.com/RgpOme044m

