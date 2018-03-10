West Ham are slipping towards danger.

West Ham Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Burnley

A 4-1 defeat to Swansea City has left the Hammers just three points clear of the relegation zone with just nine games of the season remaining.

An encounter with Burnley, then, is vitally important - the Clarets are buoyant, however. They lie seventh, and beat Everton 2-1 last time out.

The Hammers were dealt a major blow on Wednesday as it was confirmed that central defender Winston Reid is set to miss the remainder of the season.

Reid twisted his knee during the win over the Swans, and needed oxygen after he was also knocked unconscious.

The club are also likely to be without Sam Byram for the remainder of the campaign, after injuring his ankle.

James Collins and Angelo Ogbonna are also doubts due to a tight hamstring and illness respectively.

Andy Carroll, Pedro Obiang and Edimilson Fernandes are all on the long-term injury list.

Arthur Masuaku remains suspended after receiving a six-game ban for spitting, though he is set to complete that ban this weekend.

West Ham team news

David Moyes has a major problem on his hands defensively, and is set to be forced to field a makeshift back three.

Declan Rice will likely be trusted to continue in central defence, while left full-back Aaron Cresswell will also have to move into a central berth.

Angelo Ogbonna may overcome his illness and Moyes will be hopeful that he has the Italian available for selection.

Elsewhere, Manuel Lanzini will have to recover his form if the Hammers are to get back to winning ways, while Javier Hernandez will continue up front.

Burnley team news

Scott Arfield is a doubt for the encounter with the Hammers due to a calf strain, while Tom Heaton may also miss the encounter with a dislocated shoulder.

Steven Defour, Jonathan Walters and Robbie Brady are also injured.

TV channel & kick-off time

The match kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, with no live television coverage available in the UK.

Best Opta match facts

