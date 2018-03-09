Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Manchester United

Liverpool progressed safely into the Champions League quarter-finals in midweek following a 5-0 aggregate win over Porto, but face a tougher assignment this weekend against Manchester United.
The Reds are third in the Premier League, and sit just two points behind Jose Mourinho's men, who beat Crystal Palace 3-2 on Monday.
With Tottenham and Chelsea also aiming to finish second and be crowned best of the rest behind Manchester City, this weekend's encounter takes on a vital importance.
Liverpool injuries
Nathaniel Clyne has continued his comeback from injury by playing for the Under-23s, though remains unavailable for first-team selection.
Georginio Wijnaldum is ill and may not play, while Jordan Henderson is a doubt due to a leg issue.
Jurgen Klopp otherwise has a fully fit squad to choose from, as Liverpool aim to overhaul Jose Mourinho's men.
Liverpool suspensions
Liverpool do not have any suspended players ahead of the game.
Liverpool potential starting line-up
Klopp rotated his XI against Porto and is set to return to his full-strength XI this weekend.
The forward line of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane will feature, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been in fine form in central midfield.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to continue at right-back, while Loris Karius appears to be finding his feet as the Reds' No.1.
Manchester United team news
Anthony Martial has a knock and may miss the encounter with Liverpool, while Ander Herrera is also set to be sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Marcos Rojo faces a late fitness test with a knock, while Phil Jones is also doubtful.
Marouane Fellaini, Daley Blind and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are all on the long-term injury list.
TV channel & kick-off time
The fixture will be broadcast live in the UK (United Kingdom) on Sky Sports from 12:30 GMT.
Best Opta match facts
This will be the 170th meeting in league competition between these sides – Manchester United have won 67 to Liverpool’s 55 (47 draws).
Two of the last three league meetings between these sides have ended goalless – just one of the previous 49 between them in the top-flight had failed to produce a goal.
Romelu Lukaku has scored 99 Premier League goals; if he scores in this game he’ll be the 5th youngest player to reach 100 in the competition, and the second player to score his milestone goal against Liverpool (after Harry Kane earlier this season).
However, Lukaku has scored just 16 goals in 64 Premier League games against ‘big six’ sides (0.3 per game), compared to 83 in 150 against the rest (0.6 per game).
Mo Salah has scored in each of his last five Premier League games; only Daniel Sturridge (8 in February 2014) and Michael Owen (6 in April 2003) have scored in more consecutively for Liverpool in the competition.