Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

NFL trade rumors: Patriots in the mix for Broncos’ Aqib Talib

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Broncos are currently on the hook to pay cornerback Aqib Talib $11 million in 2018. The team could cut him loose, or instead find a trade partner.

According to 9News, the AFC rival Patriots are one team in the mix for a potential Talib deal.

The Broncos already have younger and less expensive options at cornerback in Chris Harris Jr. and Bradley Roby. That pair together will make slightly more than $17 million in 2018, making Talib, 32, expendable.


Talib reportedly scoffed at a deal to the 49ers earlier this offseason, but New England could be a more attractive destination for Talib, who could slide into Malcolm Butler’s old role on a roster still capable of winning a Super Bowl.

The Broncos ideally would like to get a trade done for Talib by the start of the new league year next Wednesday.

