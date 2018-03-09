Six Nations: Ringrose replaces injured Farrell in Ireland team

Garry Ringrose and Tadhg Furlong will come into the Ireland team as they continue their Six Nations Grand Slam bid against Scotland on Saturday.

Ringrose replaces injured Farrell in Ireland team

Head coach Joe Schmidt makes just two changes to the side that beat Wales 37-27, with one of the switches injury-enforced.

Having already lost Robbie Henshaw for the rest of the tournament with a shoulder injury, his replacement at outside centre Chris Farrell suffered knee ligament damage against the Welsh - in just his third cap - and so he too is missing.

Ringrose takes Farrell's place at centre, while Andrew Porter drops to the bench for the returning Furlong to come into the front row.

Leinster's Furlong had missed the Wales game with injury, along with Iain Henderson, who is back among the replacements.

Ireland are top of the table, five points clear of England, after three wins from three. They face Eddie Jones' men at Twickenham next week.

Ireland XV: Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best (captain), Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, Devin Toner, Peter O'Mahony, Dan Leavy, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Iain Henderson, Jordi Murphy, Kieran Marmion, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.