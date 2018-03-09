Ichiro Suzuki, the 44-year-old baseball legend, is back with the Seattle Mariners and in the same division with 23-year-old Japanese phenom P/DH Shohei Ohtani of the Angels.

Ichiro ‘can’t wait’ to hit against Shohei Ohtani

“I can’t wait to hit off him when he pitches,’’ Ichiro said during his introductory press conference Wednesday. “And when he hits, I’d like to pitch against him.’’

Apparently, Ohtani is up for the challenge.



Ohtani said he thinks Ichiro could pitch well. https://t.co/TAPbkTED0m

— Pedro Moura (@pedromoura) March 7, 2018



Ichiro said Ohtani sent him a text message when he signed with the Angels and that the two have met several times during the offseason.

Ichiro has 3,080 career hits in MLB and should have plenty of opportunities to get a few off Ohtani this season. However, he likely wont have the same success if he deals to Ohtani from the mound. Ichiro did pitch one inning for the Marlins in 2015, giving up one earned run on two hits.

The Mariners and Angels play their first series of the season May 4-6 in Seattle.