LeBron James isn't looking to switch sports.

LeBron James laughs off recruiting pitch from Steelers

The Cavs superstar laughed off Steelers players' attempts to recruit him.

“Nah, I’m fine. I’m fine with my sport I got," James told reporters Wednesday when asked if there was interest. "It’s pretty funny, though. I seen some of the edits that they had of me in the Steelers uniform, but I like tank tops and shorts, I’m sorry. I’ve tried the shoulder pads, and it was fun while it lasted, but I’m a tank top and shorts guy.”



LeBron shuts down the Steelers attempts to recruit him: "Nah, I'm fine with my sport I got. I'm a tank top and shorts guy." pic.twitter.com/GUNhqic7Xl

— The Render (@TheRenderNBA) March 7, 2018



Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been lobbying for James to join the Steelers since last month. With James expected to test the free-agent market this offseason, Smith-Schuster thinks he should give the NFL a go.



Only reason Steelers front office isn’t paying my guy @LeVeonBell is cuz they’re waiting on @KingJames! Makin sure the money right

— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 7, 2018



James played wide receiver for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, and was even recruited by some Division I programs, including Notre Dame.

Still, his potential search for a new team will be limited to the NBA.