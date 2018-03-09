Le'Veon Bell vows to sit out Steelers' camp, join team Week 1

Le'Veon Bell wasn't bluffing.

The Steelers running back threatened to retire or sit out next season if the team used the franchise tag on him for the second straight year, and vowed to sit out camp after Pittsburgh designated him again on Tuesday.

During a live chat with fans Wednesday night on his Instagram account, Bell said he would not sit out the regular season but confirmed he will repeat his stance from last season and wait to sign his tender ahead of the start of the regular season.

“Honestly, no, I'm not going to sit out,” Bell said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I'm going to be in the facility Week 1. It's going to be a rerun of last year. I'm not going to (training) camp. I'm not doing nothing else extra, OTAs, none of that.

“I'm going to strictly go to what I have to go to. I want to win every game. I want to have the best statistical career that I possibly can, so I want to play in every game that I can possibly play.”

The one-year tag will be worth $14.544 million, which is up from the $12.12 million Bell earned under the franchise tag last year.

Bell, 26, finished with 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns on 321 carries in 15 games last season. He has 7,996 yards from scrimmage through 62 games over his first five NFL seasons and eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark three of his five years.