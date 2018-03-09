Malcom on Bayern's scouting list, confirms Heynckes

Bayern Munich have been scouting Bordeaux star Malcom with a view to a possible transfer bid, head coach Jupp Heynckes has confirmed.

The Brazilian has produced a number of eye-catching displays in Ligue 1 and was heavily linked with Arsenal and Tottenham in the January transfer window, although a move failed to materialise.

The 21-year-old claimed last month he has been made a promise by Bordeaux that they will allow him to leave at the end of the season, should a suitable offer be made.

Heynckes says Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has drawn up a list of targets ahead of next season, which includes the young winger.

"I don't know the player that much but he is certainly the focus of our scouting department, with Hasan Salihamidzic at the top, just like many other players," Heynckes told Sport Bild.

"[Salihamidzic] has very clear ideas; he is driving the planning forward. He knows exactly what player he would like to have. He has high-quality players in mind."

Bayern are expected to sign at least one wide player before next season as a long-term replacement for Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, whose futures beyond 2017-18 remain unclear.

Heynckes, though, hopes the two veterans can help Bayern in their treble chase in the final stretch of the campaign, especially with Kingsley Coman ruled out for a number of weeks following ankle surgery.

"Kingsley's absence is a big loss for us. He is the rising star of this season," said the 72-year-old.

"With his speed and dribbling, he was worth his weight in gold to us. Kinglsey can't be replaced like-for-like.

"Of course Ribery isn't a youngster but he is capable of very great things emotionally. I trust him, like Arjen, to produce top performances until the end of the season.

"In mid-April, the directors will sit down with the players and decide how to proceed."

Heynckes also praised the improved form of James Rodriguez, who has become a key part of the side after initially struggling following his loan move from Real Madrid.

"When I came, he was isolated. There was hardly any communication. His standing in the team has grown," added Heynckes.

"James needs guidance, a talk on how football is played here. In 2014, he was at the World Cup with Colombia as an attacking midfielder. Now, he is showing his huge potential again.

"He intuitively does things that others don't have in their repertoire."