NBA wrap: Big first half leads Rockets past Bucks for 17th straight win

Houston picked up its 17th straight win Wednesday with a 110-99 road victory over the Bucks. The Rockets led by 14 points at halftime thanks to a big second quarter.

James Harden led the way with 26 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals. The MVP candidate also made all seven of his free-throw attempts. Chris Paul added 16 points and 11 assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 30 points and seven rebounds. Khris Middleton added 18 points and 12 rebounds, but the Bucks started out slow and didn't have enough firepower to catch up with the NBA's best team.

With the win, Houston moved a full game ahead of the Warriors for the best record in the league.

Stud of the Night:

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell led Utah to a 104-84 road win over the Pacers. Gobert scored 23 points with 14 rebounds, while Mitchell added 20 points, six assists and three rebounds. Joe Ingles also pitched in with 11 points and a season-high 10 assists. The Jazz have now won 16 of their last 18 games.

The Bulls starting lineup: After getting embarrassed Monday to the Kyrie Irving-less Celtics, coach Fred Hoiberg called out his team. They answered the call Wednesday with a 119-110 win over the grizzlies in which all four starters reached double-figures. Rookie Lauri Markkanen led the way with 22 points. Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine added 21 apiece.

Dud of the Night:

The Kings: Not only are they in full tank mode, and lost 114-101 Wednesday, but they also lost rookie De'Aaron Fox to a lower back injury. The Kings have now lost seven of their last nine games.

Highlight:

DeMar DeRozan with a huge slam to hep send the game into overtime:

DeRozan scored 42 points to lead the Raptors to a 121-119 overtime win over the Pistons.

What's Next:

Celtics (45-20) at Timberwolves (38-28) 8:00 p.m. ET — Boston is expected to get Irving back after he missed Monday's rout over the Bulls with a knee injury. The Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference, and Minnesota is fighting for its playoff life in the West. Despite the disparity in playoff positioning, this should be an even game against two quality teams.