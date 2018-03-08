Six Nations: England desperate to make up for Scotland defeat - May

Jonny May says England's Six Nations defeat to Scotland has given them an "edge" in training as they look to bounce back against France.

England desperate to make up for Scotland defeat - May

England's Grand Slam hopes were ended at Murrayfield a fortnight ago as Scotland secured a surprise 25-13 win over their neighbours to reclaim the Calcutta Cup.

READ MORE: Rugby Union - Champions Chiefs move seven points clear with win over Sarries

READ MORE: Rugby Union - Botica inspires as Oyonnax win again

But that result has simply ramped up the intensity in training, according to winger May, as Eddie Jones' side hope to make amends at the Stade de France on Saturday.

"The boys have been training hard and smashing each other in training," May said. "You can just feel it.

"It's a shame we didn't have a game last week because we all wanted to get back out on the pitch.

"It's not that we were complacent or anything, but sometimes you do get beaten and it does bring an edge and a desire to get back out there and put it right."

May has been named in Jones' XV for the clash with France, swapping wings to the right as Elliot Daly returns on the left.