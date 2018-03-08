South Korea, North Korea will not march together at opening of Paralympics: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea and isolated neighbor North Korea will not march together at the opening ceremony of the Paralympics, set for Friday in the South's mountain resort town of Pyeongchang, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said.

"After discussion with the North, the two Koreas decided not to march together at the opening ceremony," Yonhap said on Thursday, citing the Korea Paralympic Committee.

The Pyeongchang Paralympics will run until March 18.



