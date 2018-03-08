Totti, Bernardeschi among mourners at Astori funeral

The funeral of the late Fiorentina captain Davide Astori was held in Florence on Thursday, with former team-mates Federico Bernardeschi and Francesco Totti among those in attendance.

Astori was found dead in his hotel room at the age of 31 on Sunday, hours before Fiorentina were scheduled to play away to Udinese.

Udine's public prosecutor has attributed the player's death to natural causes, with an autopsy indicating heart problems were to blame.

The unexpected loss of the popular figure has plunged Italian football into mourning, with all of last Sunday's Serie A matches postponed after the tragic news emerged.

A minute's silence was held before all Champions League games this week, while two of Astori's former clubs, Fiorentina and Cagliari, have retired his number 13 shirt as a mark of respect.

The funeral at the Basilica di Santa Croce was attended by family, friends, players and official representatives of Italian football, with members of the public gathered outside.

Fiorentina's senior side, youth squad and women's team were present at the service, joined by former team-mates including Totti, Giuseppe Rossi and Alessandro Florenzi.

A tearful Bernardeschi was applauded by Fiorentina supporters upon arrival, despite his acrimonious departure from La Viola to Juventus in July.