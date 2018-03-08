The Houston Rockets picked up their 17th straight win with a 110-99 road victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Rockets get past Bucks for 17th straight win

The Rockets led by 14 points at half-time thanks to a big second quarter.

James Harden led the way with 26 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals. The MVP candidate also made all seven of his free-throw attempts. Chris Paul added 16 points and 11 assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 30 points and seven rebounds. Khris Middleton added 18 points and 12 rebounds, but the Bucks started out slow and did not have enough firepower to catch up with the NBA's best team.

With the win, Houston moved a full game ahead of the Warriors for the best record in the league.

GOBERT, MITCHELL LEAD JAZZ

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell led Utah to a 104-84 road win over the Pacers. Gobert scored 23 points with 14 rebounds, while Mitchell added 20 points, six assists and three rebounds. Joe Ingles also pitched in with 11 points and a season-high 10 assists. The Jazz have now won 16 of their last 18 games.

After getting embarrassed Monday to the Kyrie Irving-less Celtics, coach Fred Hoiberg called out his Bulls. They answered the call Wednesday with a 119-110 win over the Grizzlies in which all four starters reached double-figures. Rookie Lauri Markkanen led the way with 22 points. Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine added 21 apiece.

KINGS LOSE AGAIN

Not only are the Kings in full tank mode, and lost 114-101 Wednesday, but they also lost rookie De'Aaron Fox to a lower-back injury. The Kings have now lost seven of their last nine games.

DYNAMIC DEROZAN

DeMar DeRozan delivered a huge slam to help send the Toronto Raptors' game against the Detroit Pistons to overtime.

DeRozan scored 42 points to lead the Raptors to a 121-119 overtime win over the Pistons.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Utah Jazz 104-84 Indiana Pacers



Chicago Bulls 119-110 Memphis Grizzlies



Toronto Raptors 121-119 Detroit Pistons



Houston Rockets 110-99 Milwaukee Bucks



New Orleans Pelicans 114-101 Sacramento Kings



Cleveland Cavaliers 113-108 Denver Nuggets



Los Angeles Lakers 108-107 Orlando Magic

CELTICS AT TIMBERWOLVES

Boston are expected to get Irving back after he missed Monday's rout over the Bulls with a knee injury. The Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference, and Minnesota are fighting for their playoff life in the West. Despite the disparity in playoff positioning, this should be an even game between two quality teams.