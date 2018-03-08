Suspended San Diego men's basketball coach Lamont Smith has resigned from his alma mater Wednesday.

San Diego coach resigns after domestic violence arrest, report says

Smith's resignation comes one day after officials said he wouldn't be charged with domestic violence stemming from an arrest recently during a road trip to San Francisco.

“We appreciate Coach Smith’s contributions to Torero Athletics and to the men's basketball program since he joined us three years ago,” the school said in a news release, via USA Today Sports. “Coach Smith elevated the level of competitiveness of our program, recruited an outstanding group of student-athletes and established a strong foundation for future success.

"This situation has been difficult for all concerned and our prayers continue to remain with everyone.”

A former San Diego player, Smith, 42, was arrested Feb. 25 in San Francisco after an alleged domestic violence incident with a woman at a Union Square hotel. He was detained at Oakland International Airport before the Toreros flew back to Southern California after defeating the University of San Francisco Saturday.

MORE:

College basketball coach arrested on domestic violence charges



In his third season with the University of San Diego, Smith before his suspension had led the Toreros to a 40-51 record overall with a 19-35 mark in the West Coast Conference.

Assistant Sam Scholl coached the team Saturday in the WCC Tournament quarterfinals, where they lost to BYU. USD (18-13) is expected to receive a bid in a minor postseason tournament.