ISL 2017-18: Mumbai City FC to retain Amrinder Singh

Amrinder Singh has committed his future to Mumbai City FC as the goalkeeper is expected to put pen to paper on a three-year deal, Goal can reveal.

The 24-year-old has spent his last two Indian Super League (ISL) seasons at Mumbai City FC. The club failed to make it into the play-offs this season as they finished a disappointing seventh on the table.

In the 16 matches this season with Amrinder in goal, Mumbai leaked in 27 goals.

A product of the Pune FC academy, Singh made his first foray into the ISL with Atletico de Kolkata in 2015 where six clean sheets earned him a bigger I-League contract with Bengaluru FC, initially on loan in 2016.


The move was made permanent at the end of a successful 2016 I-League season with Singh being adjudged the best goalkeeper having kept nine clean sheets.

The 6 ft 1 inch tall 'keeper was a part of India U-23's squad for the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea. He made his debut for the senior team in August when he came on in the second half against Mauritius.

