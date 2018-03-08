Bengaluru FC head coach Albert Roca lamented his side's failure to score against FC Pune City in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) season 4 semi-final play-off played in Pune on Wednesday evening.

ISL 2017-18: Bengaluru FC's Albert Roca rues failure to score away goal

"I am satisfied with the result, but not happy. Now we have a very tough home game against Pune," he told reporters after the goalless draw.

"They (FC Pune City) have shown today that they are a very tough team with very good strikers and very good defenders. They are a very compact team. But we have a chance to go to the final. So, it is now in our hands and our team has to keep doing the work they have done all season.

"We (Bengaluru FC) were the only team to create a couple of good chances, both of which came from set-pieces. But unfortunately, we have not scored. I think this game was a scare for the players," he elaborated.

The Spaniard looked back at Bengaluru FC's success in the league stage which they lead with 40 points from 18 games and conceded that his side were under pressure going into the tie.

"We have worked so hard all season to be there in the top four. So, this game was like a panic. Nobody wants to make an error and concede a goal because we know how important that can be. It was perhaps a very tactical game, but we have not scored. So, let’s see if we can score at home," the former Barcelona assistant stated.

Given ISL's introduction of the away goal rule for the play-offs and keeping in mind the last result where Pune City had gone ahead against Bengaluru in the 1-1 draw in Bengaluru, Roca reiterated the importance an away goal could have had.

MORE:

ISL 2017-18: Stallions and Blues play out goal-less stalemate in cagey first-leg

| ISL 2017-18: Ranko Popovic satisfied with Pune City's performance in first-leg draw

| ISL 2017-18: Having a settled centre-back partnership working wonders for Bengaluru, Chennaiyin and Pune City



"We know how important it could have been to score a goal today (Wednesday). But it was not possible. And we cannot complain or cry too much. We know these kinds of games are full of nerves. But we have control over the situation, we are playing in front of our supporters and we will do everything to be in the final.

"The positive is that we did not lose. We have it in our hands to win at home and make it to the final. Also, that we are defending well, not making mistakes. It’s the way that we can win the next game. In front of our supporters, I know we can create more chances and be a bit luckier than we were today," he signed off.