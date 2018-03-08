The United States women's national team claimed the 2018 SheBelieves Cup title with a 1-0 win over England on Wednesday.

USWNT claims SheBelieves Cup title with win over unlucky England

Both England and the U.S. came into the night knowing that a winner in their match would be crowed the tournament champion.

England opened the competition with a 4-1 win over France and earned a 2-2 draw with Germany on Sunday to set themselves up in the top spot heading into the final matchday.

For the USA, a 1-0 win over Germany was followed by a 1-1 draw with France, leaving Jill Ellis' side in need of a win to claim the title.

It took nearly an hour for either side to make a breakthrough, with England holding firm at the back through the opening half, but the breakthrough finally came nearly an hour in, through a bit of misfortune for the English side.

Megan Rapinoe's driven cross from the left took a deflection that sent England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley scrambling to adjust, with a center back also moving to recover and obstructing her line of sight.

The deflected ball found its way off Bardsley and in, giving the U.S. what would prove to be the match winner.

France topped Germany 3-1 in the other match on the night, leaving the French side third in the four-team tournament, with England finishing second in the round-robin format and Germany finishing fourth with just one point from three matches.