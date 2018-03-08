ISL 2017-18: Naveen Kumar, Abdul Hakku to join Kerala Blasters

FC Goa goalkeeper Naveen Kumar, who picked up a red card in their last league game in Jamshedpur, is set to be a part of the Kerala Blasters set-up, Goal understands.

In the six Indian Super League (ISL) matches this season for FC Goa, Kumar has conceded a mere five goals. He will be unavailable for selection for the home leg of the play-off against Chennaiyin FC on Saturday evening as he serves a one-match suspension.

The 29-year-old custodian started his career with JCT FC’s youth teams before joining the Arrows project of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Since then he has played for the likes of Salgaocar FC, Churchill Brothers, Lonestar Kashmir and Mohun Bagan.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Abdul Hakku, who plied his trade for NorthEast United FC this season, will join David James’ coached side next season. The Malappuram native has previously played for DSK Shivajians and Fateh Hyderabad.