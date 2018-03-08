NBA reviewing sexual assault allegations made against Mark Cuban in 2011

The NBA is reviewing allegations of sexual assault made against Mavericks owner Mark Cuban in 2011, league spokesman Mike Bass said Wednesday.

Cuban has denied the allegation, an incident detailed in the Willamette (Ore,) Week in which he was never charged.

Bass said, via The Associated Press, that the league is also reviewing subsequent findings from the Portland police investigation.

Prosecutors in Oregon opted not to pursue the case in which a woman said Cuban reached in her pants while they were having their picture taken in a Portland nightclub.

In an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Cuban wrote, "It didn't happen."



"There is no evidence to corroborate the complainant's statement and there is evidence contradicting the claim," prosecutors wrote in a report explaining why they weren't pursuing the case, adding that the woman didn't want to proceed either.

The Week's story comes on the heels of a Sports Illustrated story that described a Mavericks front-office organization at that time that was rife with sexual harassment amid a "corrosive workplace culture."