Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis leaves game with ankle injury

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Anthony Davis left Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter after he rolled his ankle.

The injury occurred when Davis stepped on Kings center Kosta Koufos' foot before New Orleans celebrated their 10th consecutive NBA win by topping Sacramento 114-101 midweek.

Davis tried to remain in the game, but he checked out and hobbled to the locker room under his own power. X-rays were negative.

The 24-year-old has endured a litany of injuries throughout his career, but he has only missed six games this season.

Davis, who left Tuesday's game briefly with a rib injury, is averaging over 28 points and 11 rebounds per game in 2017-18.

The Pelicans (38-26) can ill-afford a major injury from Davis considering DeMarcus Cousins is already out for the season with a torn Achilles.